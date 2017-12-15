Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves Live Stream – Can Wolves go seven points clear at the top of the league?

We should be in for a Christmas cracker as Sheffield Wednesday look to stop the rot as they take on Wolves at Hillsbrough tonight.

Carlos Carvalhal’s Wednesday have one eye over their shoulders as the side has dropped into the bottom half of the Championship following a disappointing run of form.

There are a number of live streaming options available to watch the game.

There’s Friday night action in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday host league leaders Wolves at Hillsborough.

After failing to gain promotion via the playoffs in back to back seasons the Owls were hoping to make it third time lucky this campaign, but having recorded just six league wins in 21 games it looks unlikely.

The Owls are winless in five league games and are now 10 points off the playoffs, so the side can’t really afford to lose this one tonight.

Carlos Carvalhal is under increasing pressure to turn things around at Hillsborough and his ‘Carlos Dream’ is slowly turning into something of a nightmare form him and his side.

Three points against Wolves will be a huge boost. However, the Portuguese boss will have to watch Friday’s clash from the stands after being hit with a one match touchline ban after complaining about a late decision not to award his side a penalty in their defeat to Norwich.

Star striker Fernando Forestieri is once again sidelined with injury and its clear the Owls have missed his goals so far this season.

Wolves meanwhile are flying high, and will extend their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points if they defeat Wednesday in their own back yard. Nuno Santo’s side are unbeaten in seven Championship games, but head into the game after a disappointing goalless draw at home to struggling Sunderland.

The visitors will be without long term absentee Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, other than that Santo has a fully fit squad to choose from, including striker Léo Bonatini who has 12 league goals to his name so far this season.

The Brazilian forward is 9/2 to open the scoring. And when he Bonatini scores first, Wolves usually win. Surprisingly the league leaders are odds against to bag all three points, 23/20 is a great price considering the form of both sides – Wolves are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 away matches against Sheff Wednesday.

For added value though, the draw could be a decent bet. Wednesday have drawn four of their last five league games while Wolves failed to take all three points against Sunderland last weekend so there may be a glimmer of hope for the home fans. The draw is 5/2 and that price looks just about right.

Whats clear is that Sheffield Wednesday need to take something from the match, if Carvalhal and his side are to realise their Premier League ambitions this season.

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+