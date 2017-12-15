Sky Sports pundit convinced Mesut Ozil won’t join Man Utd for this reason

Mesut Ozil will see his Arsenal contract expire at the end of the season

Man Utd have been linked with a swoop for the German international

Alan Smith adamant that he won’t swap Arsenal for Man Utd

Man Utd have been linked with a swoop for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, but Sky Sports pundit and former Gunners ace Alan Smith isn’t buying it.

The German international will become a free agent at the end of this season, as his current contract with Arsenal is set to expire.

In turn, question marks have been raised over his future at the Emirates and as per The Mirror, United could be making plans to convince him to move to Old Trafford next summer.

However, Smith isn’t sold on the idea as he believes that following their previous stint together at Real Madrid, the idea of another link up between Ozil and Jose Mourinho is arguably not the most realistic of possibilities.

“Yeah reportedly (Manchester United want him), I just can’t see that link,” Smith told Sky Sports, as reported by The Express.

“I might be totally wrong here but Mourinho and Ozil? I know they were together at Real Madrid but Jose Mourinho really got stuck into him there didn’t he, after one match particularly saying ‘oh you think you’re better than everybody else, you don’t want to track back’.”

One thing that is for certain, is that it’s bad enough that Arsenal will potentially lose Ozil next summer, but to lose him to a direct rival will rub salt into the wound.

As a result, it remains to be seen how his future plays out, and there will many Arsenal fans hoping that Smith is right. Ozil has bagged two goals and produced five assists in 14 appearances this season, and if he does opt to move on, Arsene Wenger will have a huge void to fill in the line-up.

Given Mourinho’s desire for all his players to work hard off the ball to go with their creative talents on it, it would require Ozil to put in the hard yards. That’s something that he’s been criticised for at Arsenal, with his perceived lack of defensive commitment often an area of his game that comes under scrutiny.