Spanish football expert offers crucial Arsenal update on €40m pursuit

Arsenal linked with move for Steven N’Zonzi in January

Frenchman valued up to €35m, with a #40m realise clause in his contract

However, Gunners interest dismissed by Guillem Balague

READ MORE: Arsenal fans get very excited as top target drops massive hint

Arsenal have been paired with an interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, but Guillem Balague has dismissed talk of a possible transfer.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured in the last three La Liga games for his side as well as a Champions League outing against Maribor, amid speculation suggesting that he’s fallen out with coach Eduardo Berizzo.

That appears to be the case according to Spanish football expert and Sky Sports pundit Balague, who has also dealt a major blow to Arsenal supporters who were hoping that Arsene Wenger would swoop for the combative and tenacious midfielder.

“Sevilla want to sell him, he’s got a buy-out clause of €40m and they will accept between €30m and €35m,” he noted in his weekly Sky Sports Q&A.

“However, I understand Arsenal are not interested as they feel it would add to what they already have. At this moment in time, Sevilla have no received an offer for him.”

In truth, his insight does make sense. Although there’s no argument that N’Zonzi would be an improvement on the likes of Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny, unless those individuals are shipped out first, does it make sense to sign the Frenchman too?

It seemingly still does, but to have so many similar players in the same position wouldn’t be smart from Wenger, and so perhaps if the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man is still available in the summer, coupled with some changes to the current squad, there could be some movement at the end of the season.

For January though, Balague doesn’t paint an optimistic picture at all for Arsenal fans, with the likelihood that N’Zonzi won’t arrive in north London.