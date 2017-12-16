‘Are you blind?’ – Antonio Conte comes under fire for Chelsea decisions

Posted by
‘Are you blind?’ – Antonio Conte comes under fire for Chelsea decisions

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte seemingly raised a few eyebrows from the Blues faithful before a ball had even been kicked on Saturday.

The reigning Premier League champions hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge this weekend, hoping to build on their midweek win over Huddersfield Town to continue to solidify their position in the top four.

It didn’t particularly go to plan in the first half before Marcos Alonso stepped up and scored a delightful free-kick in injury time, with Conte still perhaps having to tweak some things to ensure that his side don’t drop more points.

Many will argue that they envisaged Chelsea would have problems, as based on the tweets below, there were a number of supporters who didn’t agree with the decisions made by the Italian tactician with his starting line-up.

Conte made just one change from midweek with Gary Cahill coming in for Antonio Rudiger, which meant that Alvaro Morata had to settle for a place on the bench having struggled with a back problem and tiredness.

That meant Eden Hazard continued in a central role, and while it ultimately didn’t matter too much in the first half, these Chelsea fans were far from impressed before kick-off.

Whether or not the Blues can go on to secure three important points remains to be seen, but there are seemingly changes that many supporters want to see made…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top