‘Are you blind?’ – Antonio Conte comes under fire for Chelsea decisions

Antonio Conte comes under fire ahead of Chelsea vs Southampton

Blues toil but find breakthrough against the Saints

Supporters had expressed their discontent with certain key decisions

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte seemingly raised a few eyebrows from the Blues faithful before a ball had even been kicked on Saturday.

The reigning Premier League champions hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge this weekend, hoping to build on their midweek win over Huddersfield Town to continue to solidify their position in the top four.

It didn’t particularly go to plan in the first half before Marcos Alonso stepped up and scored a delightful free-kick in injury time, with Conte still perhaps having to tweak some things to ensure that his side don’t drop more points.

Many will argue that they envisaged Chelsea would have problems, as based on the tweets below, there were a number of supporters who didn’t agree with the decisions made by the Italian tactician with his starting line-up.

Conte made just one change from midweek with Gary Cahill coming in for Antonio Rudiger, which meant that Alvaro Morata had to settle for a place on the bench having struggled with a back problem and tiredness.

That meant Eden Hazard continued in a central role, and while it ultimately didn’t matter too much in the first half, these Chelsea fans were far from impressed before kick-off.

Whether or not the Blues can go on to secure three important points remains to be seen, but there are seemingly changes that many supporters want to see made…

No Fabregas in two matches in a row? Conte are you blind??? — 4-3-3 (@ichelsea_blues) December 16, 2017

Conte benches Batshuayi even when Morata isn’t fully fit.

Conte also starts a brain dead Cahill. SMFH — obi-wan shinobi (@JMokha_) December 16, 2017

Morata has made a recovery from being tired to make it on the bench? Michy still cant get a start lol, bet you Morata comes on before Michy. LOL https://t.co/n09NecdlZU — Olis Meedolson (@omeedolson) December 16, 2017

FFS Conte , please give Kante some rest and start Drinkwater instead ! Or at least sub him if we take a lead https://t.co/wRVsnmv6cw — Nachiket Kale (@nachito_kale) December 16, 2017

No Morata, Rudiger, Fabregas, Drinkwater. I hope Conte knows Southampton are a better team than Huddersfield. — Oh You Gotta Luv Me (@JunkieYno) December 16, 2017

Cesc and Morata on the bench? That’s strange but come on boys! https://t.co/7jAyZ3c3mv — Contraband (@N_Kelechi) December 16, 2017