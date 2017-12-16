Mesut Ozil shows class with gesture to young fans after firing Arsenal past Newcastle

Mesut Ozil dedicated Arsenal’s win to young guests at today’s charity matchday

The Germany international scored a superb winner for the Gunners against Newcastle

Ozil was our Man of the Match for his performance and has shown he’s a great guy as well

Mesut Ozil showed he’s a class act with his gesture to young fans after inspiring Arsenal to today’s 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Germany international hit a sublime volley in the first half to secure all three points in a tight game, showing the kind of class on the pitch that’s made him regarded as one of the finest in Europe down the years.

As well as that, though, Ozil showed he’s a class act for thinking of the club’s young fans, some of whom had been involved in today’s charity matchday.

Arsenal players will be donating a day’s wages to the Arsenal Foundation charity project, and fans were also encouraged to get involved in a range of activities.

Not just focusing on the victory, Ozil made a special effort to thank supporters with this tweet after the game:

This win is dedicated to the many young guests at #AFCvNUFC charity matchday. ??? Three icecold points remain at the Emirates today. Thanks for the support, Gooners. ?? @Arsenal #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/sxhgXbKWkl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 16, 2017

