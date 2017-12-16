Video: Mesut Ozil stunner gives Arsenal the lead, Manchester United fans hijack celebrations

Mesut Ozil has given Arsenal the lead with a stunning goal against Newcastle this afternoon, but Manchester United fans have hijacked the Gunners’ celebrations.

Red Devils supporters believe Ozil is just waking up and coming into form because he wants to impress Jose Mourinho sufficiently to earn his move to Old Trafford.

Ozil is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a number of top clubs, with the Daily Mirror‘s latest update on the saga being that Mourinho is prepared to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make room for Ozil next season.

mesut ozil arsenal
Mesut Ozil has been linked with Manchester United as he nears the end of his Arsenal contract

Sport have also mentioned Ozil holding talks over a transfer to Barcelona, but for now he’s simply producing the goods for Arsenal with this sublime volley to give them the lead this afternoon:

Arsenal would certainly miss this kind of quality, and United fans have been quick to troll them over his performance this afternoon by suggesting it’s all for United’s benefit.

