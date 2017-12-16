Video: Mesut Ozil stunner gives Arsenal the lead, Manchester United fans hijack celebrations

Mesut Ozil has scored a stunning goal for Arsenal, with video below

Manchester United fans think he’s playing for his move to Old Trafford

Ozil is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a number of clubs

Mesut Ozil has given Arsenal the lead with a stunning goal against Newcastle this afternoon, but Manchester United fans have hijacked the Gunners’ celebrations.

Red Devils supporters believe Ozil is just waking up and coming into form because he wants to impress Jose Mourinho sufficiently to earn his move to Old Trafford.

Ozil is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a number of top clubs, with the Daily Mirror‘s latest update on the saga being that Mourinho is prepared to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make room for Ozil next season.

Sport have also mentioned Ozil holding talks over a transfer to Barcelona, but for now he’s simply producing the goods for Arsenal with this sublime volley to give them the lead this afternoon:

Arsenal would certainly miss this kind of quality, and United fans have been quick to troll them over his performance this afternoon by suggesting it’s all for United’s benefit.

ozil is desperate for the united move. ? — t (@tukei_) December 16, 2017

Ozil performing before United? Weirddd — shando (@7Shando) December 16, 2017

Looks like Mourinho has told Mesut Ozil to start playing better if he wants a place in the United team ? — ??BRADERS1999?? (@Braders181999) December 16, 2017

Ozil doing well ever since rumours of him joining united in Jan. Guy really want to move to United. — Guneet Oberoi (@Matic_Lad) December 16, 2017