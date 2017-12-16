Chelsea plot player-plus-cash swoop for £80m-rated ace, misfit set for exit

Chelsea linked with move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar next year

£80m-rated star also of interest to Arsenal and Liverpool

Batshuayi will be included in the deal as a player swap, as per reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to beat competition from their Premier League rivals to secure the signature of Monaco ace Thomas Lemar.

The 22-year-old was in stunning form last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 appearances as he played a pivotal role in helping Monaco secure the Ligue 1 title as well as a semi-final run in the Champions League.

However, injuries and a lack of form have restricted him so far this year, although as per The Mirror, it doesn’t appear as though it has put off interested parties.

Chelsea are said to be in the hunt for his signature along with Arsenal and Liverpool, with the Frenchman valued at £80m, as per the report.

It’s claimed that the Blues have an ace up their sleeve though, as they will offer striker Michy Batshuayi as part of the deal in an initial January loan move, as the Belgian ace continues to struggle to establish himself as Stamford Bridge.

Despite scoring key goals last season, along with a tally of seven goals in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, it’s questionable as to whether or not he’s deserved more chances and a bit more faith from Conte to deliver for the team.

Instead, even with Alvaro Morata ruled out in midweek against Huddersfield, he opted to play Eden Hazard through the middle and brought in Willian on the flank instead of a direct swap to put Batshuayi in the starting line-up for Morata.

That surely says a lot about Batshuayi’s situation at Chelsea, and so perhaps he’d jump at the chance of moving on now with Monaco a possibility.

Arsenal and Liverpool will certainly be desperate to get to the front of the queue for Lemar next year, but time will tell if Chelsea can propose the best offer to land a crucial signing.