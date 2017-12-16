Chelsea presented golden opportunity to beat Manchester United to £176million transfer

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is weighing up a swap deal with Chelsea

Eden Hazard is a target for Los Blancos and Gareth Bale could be offered in return

Bale has also been linked with Manchester United after struggling in Madrid this season

READ MORE: Man Utd prepared to pay £123m to beat Chelsea to goal machine transfer

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants his club to offer Gareth Bale to Chelsea as part of his plan to sign dream transfer target Eden Hazard.

The French tactician is a huge fan of the Belgium international and believes he’s ideal for what his side need at the moment, with Bale the player who could make way in the deal, according to Don Balon.

Don Balon also claimed today that Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Bale ahead of the summer, along with rivals Manchester United, and that he could cost as much as £176million.

However, the Blues could majorly get one over the Red Devils if they end up landing Bale as part of the Hazard deal, though of course it would also mean losing one of their most important players.

Still, if the Welshman can get back to his best form upon returning to the Premier League, it might end up being a fine move for Chelsea.

Bale was electrifying in his final few seasons with previous club Tottenham, earning him a then-world record transfer to Real in the summer of 2013.

At his best, he could arguably be more of a pacey goal threat than Hazard, even if he’s not quite at the same level in terms of creativity and technique.

It would certainly be a blow for United to miss out on him, with the Sun claiming earlier this season that he was one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets in attack next summer.

Mourinho’s side have lacked spark in that area this term, but Real now seem prepared to ruin United’s plans by offering Bale to Chelsea.