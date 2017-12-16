Bid prepared: Real Madrid president decides when to open talks with Chelsea over £132million transfer

Real Madrid are ready to approach Chelsea over Eden Hazard in the coming months

The Spanish giants will make first contact once Chelsea exit the Champions League

Florentino Perez is prepared to pay £132million for the Belgium international

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is already planning when to open talks with Chelsea over a £132million transfer swoop for Belgian forward Eden Hazard.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants will approach the Blues about Hazard once they crash out of the Champions League this season.

Of course, it is not yet clear when Chelsea will exit the competition or, indeed, if they will at all, though they face a tough last-16 clash against Barcelona.

Hazard has been linked with Madrid in the past, with Don Balon also claiming today that a swap deal involving Gareth Bale could also be an option for them.

The same source now suggest it’s more likely to be a bid in the region of £132m, with Perez eager to deliver Hazard to his manager Zinedine Zidane.

The French tactician has been open in the past about his admiration for the Chelsea star, and the feeling is very much mutual.

‘Obviously, there is Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, both of whom are spectacular, but I like Eden Hazard more,’ Zidane was quoted in the Daily Mail back in 2015.

‘Zidane would be a dream to have as a coach, he was my idol when I was little. I have a lot of respect for him,’ Hazard told La Derniere Heure earlier this season.

Don Balon now suggest it may not be long before Real Madrid try to make this move finally happen.

Given the dip in form from the likes of Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this season, it is little surprise that a top class attacker like Hazard is on Real’s agenda.