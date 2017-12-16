Explained: The real reason for Kevin De Bruyne’s cryptic goal celebration during Manchester City vs Tottenham

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal celebration caused some confusion in Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham

The Belgian appeared to show a ‘2-1’ sign with his fingers, interpreted as a dig at Manchester United

However, reports now claim this was intended as a tribute to team-mate David Silva

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne’s unusual goal celebration today has seemingly been explained – and it’s not a dig at Manchester United or Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian seemed to show a ‘2-1’ sign with his hands after making 2-0 against Tottenham, in what appeared a reference to last week’s ill-tempered Manchester Derby victory.

However, the Metro now report that it was actually a ’21’, in reference to the squad number of team-mate David Silva, who was mysteriously left out of the squad today for ‘personal reasons’.

City celebrated the win afterwards by holding up Silva’s shirt in their dressing room pictures, suggesting they’re keen to show support towards the Spaniard in what may be a difficult time for him off the pitch.

Pep Guardiola has not elaborated on why Silva was missing, but at least United boss Mourinho won’t have to feel too offended by the gesture after the goal.

City were in superb form to beat Spurs 4-1, making it 16 league wins in a row as they look unstoppable in their bid to win their third Premier League title.