Manchester United & Chelsea make contact over superstar transfer, Champions League giants demanding £176million

Manchester United and Chelsea have been told Gareth Bale’s asking price

Real Madrid are currently asking for as much as £176million for the winger

They understand they may need to lower that to closer to £132m to offload him

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to ask Real Madrid about the possible transfer of Gareth Bale and how much he’d cost.

According to Don Balon, Real have currently set his asking price as high as £176million, though they are aware they may realistically need to lower that if they are to get him off their books.

The report states, however, that Tottenham are also interested in Bale and that a return to Spurs would be his preferred move for next summer.

The Wales international has not had an entirely happy time during his four years in Madrid, though he has picked up a number of major honours.

Despite not always being a key figure in the team, Bale has added three Champions League titles, one La Liga and one Copa del Rey to his personal silverware cabinet.

The 28-year-old starred for Spurs in his first spell in the Premier League, so it’s little surprise to see plenty of interest from top clubs in bringing him back to England.

Still, even in this market it seems unlikely United, Chelsea or Tottenham would fork out quite that much money for a player not at the peak of his powers and with a long list of recent injury problems to his name.