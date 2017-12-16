‘Sign him Jose’ – Manchester United legend urges club to seal Mesut Ozil transfer after Arsenal star’s wondergoal vs Newcastle

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil clearly impressed this Manchester United legend

The Germany international hit a stunning winner against Newcastle today

Phil Neville tweeted a clear message to Jose Mourinho to snap him up

WATCH: Mesut Ozil stunner gives Arsenal the lead, Man Utd fans hijack celebrations

Manchester United legend Phil Neville has urged manager Jose Mourinho to seal the transfer of Mesut Ozil after his stunning goal for Arsenal this afternoon.

The Germany international had a great game and hit a sublime winner against Newcastle, volleying home a Zinedine Zidane-esque effort in the first half.

The Daily Mirror claimed this week that Mourinho was prepared to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make room for Ozil next season, when he should be available on a free transfer.

Ozil is yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal and will be a free agent at the end of this season, with Don Balon also linking him as a target for Barcelona next summer.

What a goal from @MesutOzil1088 sign him Jose — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) December 16, 2017

Neville would clearly approve of a move for Ozil, tweeting ‘sign him Jose’ after seeing his goal this afternoon.

Ozil hasn’t always been at his best for Arsenal this season, but showed with his strike today just how dangerous he can be when he’s at his best.

The 29-year-old also shone under Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid before both went their separate ways in the summer of 2013, with Ozil joining Arsenal and Mourinho leaving to take over as manager of Chelsea.