Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham: Kevin De Bruyne and City are so good it’s basically got everyone a bit terrified

Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham was the final score in today’s big game

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the first half before late strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling

City have now extended their historic winning run to 16 league matches in a row

It finished Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham in today’s big Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side strolled through what was expected to be a close contest.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and a late double from Raheem Sterling delivered yet another three points for City, who have now extended their record-breaking winning streak to 16 league games.

Here’s how Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham unfolded…

Man of the match

It’s hard to look past Kevin De Bruyne, who was magical again in a big game.

The Belgian oozes class, mixing subtle and intricate pieces of play in midfield with sheer brute force as he raced through to fire home a powerful second on his weaker left foot.

As well as that, De Bruyne seemed to manage to get in a cheeky dig at Jose Mourinho and Manchester United with his goal celebration. What a man.

Flop of the match

Eric Dier had a nightmare for Tottenham, with his sloppy piece of defending allowing Sterling in for the fourth in an all-round poor display.

Despite being so solid for Spurs last season and the start of this, Dier seems to be losing his ability to bring a sense of calm and leadership to the team as they go through a rough spell.

Today certainly wasn’t good enough and he can’t take his England World Cup spot for granted if he carries on playing like that.

Stat of the match

You mean aside from winning 16 games in a row, equalling the run of that Barcelona 2010/11 side widely regarded as one of the best time?

Well, there’s also this – five wins out of five against the rest of the big six for City this season.

Man City against the rest of the big six this season: Played: 5

Wins: 5

For: 15

Against: 3 pic.twitter.com/GGcBvsQeW1 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 16, 2017

It’s not even been close. An absolute league of their own this season.

Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham player ratings

Manchester City: Ederson 7, Mangala 6, Otamendi 7, Walker 7, Delph 7, Fernandinho 7, Gundogan 8, De Bruyne 9, Sane 9, Sterling 8, Aguero 7 / Subs: Silva 7, Jesus 6, Foden 6

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Dier 4, Vertonghen 6, Rose 5, Dembele 5, Winks 6, Son 6, Eriksen 6, Alli 6, Kane 6 / Subs: Davies 5, Sissoko 6, Lamela 6

Reaction

City are so good it’s basically got everyone a bit terrified…

Scary thing is City are so dominant without a Henry/Ronaldo calibre forward and defensively solid without a Vidic/Terry level defender. Why they’ll go down as the best TEAM. Under 22 front line and they are tearing it — FM (@FutboIMaestro) December 16, 2017

16 consecutive league wins, 14 points clear at the top of the table, swatting Spurs aside 4-1 with little effort. Absolutely frightening stuff from Man City. — Joe Jones (@JoeJones1862) December 16, 2017

Man City are frightening this year?? — curtis (@Curtis1Parsons) December 16, 2017

City are scary. — Frank Sobotka (@vickymonn) December 16, 2017

If you enjoy Football, Man City as good anybody in Europe to watch. Frightening going forward — Waldo24 (@Waldo24) December 16, 2017