Real Madrid take big step to try and land €250m world-class target

He may well have only moved to Paris Saint-Germain this past summer, but speculation linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid is refusing to go away.

The 25-year-old has made an excellent start to life in the French capital, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 18 outings as the Parisian giants look on course to win the Ligue 1 title, while they’ll have big ambitions in the Champions League too.

However, transfer talk continues to link the Brazilian with a shock return to Spain, and it won’t be good news for Barcelona fans as it’s a link with Real Madrid.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Mirror, Neymar’s father has met Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for dinner, with a €250m move to join the reigning Spanish and European champions on the menu for the pair.

Further, while it had been assumed that the move wouldn’t happen any time soon, Neymar’s father has suggested that they could push to try and reach an agreement at the end of this season.

It’s quite the story given that Neymar has established himself as the star attraction at PSG, and with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe up top with him, the trio could be on the path to winning multiple trophies together.

In addition, given his early form and potential of winning silverware, it could push him into the Ballon d’Or conversation next year, but it may well last just one season based on this report.

A move to Madrid would possibly see him compete with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema for a place in the starting line-up, although it surely won’t be much of a battle as the Brazilian would expect to start regularly and be a fundamental figure for Los Blancos. Whether it happens or not, time will tell.