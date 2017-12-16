Video: PSG players greeted by Ninja Turtles on the pitch after Edinson Cavani goal

Two fans dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got onto the pitch in the PSG game

The Ligue 1 giants thrashed Rennes 4-1 in their game today

Edinson Cavani’s goal saw one of the Ninja turtles get a hug with Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain players got a surprise during their 4-1 win over Rennes today, with two fans taking to the field dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to greet them.

One even got a hug with PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe after Edinson Cavani scored a beautifully-taken third goal in their Ligue 1 victory.

Dani Alves joined in the fun by motioning that he was pulling a sword from his back, in the traditional Ninja Turtle style.

While this may seem totally nonsensical, Goal claim there is a method to the madness as the fans may be referencing a nickname given to Mbappe.

Great goal from Cavani, and a family reunion on the pitch for Kylian ‘Donatello’ Mbappe! ? pic.twitter.com/TL1zOK79w7 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) December 16, 2017

They claim the teenager is known as ‘Donatello’ due to a supposed resemblance to one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle characters.

Mbappe had a great game, scoring one and setting up two for team-mate Neymar as PSG stroll on towards the Ligue 1 title with similar ease to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Oh, and the Cavani goal really is excellent and well worth watching.