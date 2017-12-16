Video: PSG players greeted by Ninja Turtles on the pitch after Edinson Cavani goal

- Two fans dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got onto the pitch in the PSG game
- The Ligue 1 giants thrashed Rennes 4-1 in their game today
- Edinson Cavani’s goal saw one of the Ninja turtles get a hug with Kylian Mbappe
- READ MORE: Agent Neymar: PSG star contacts old club Barcelona about hijacking Arsenal transfer
Paris Saint-Germain players got a surprise during their 4-1 win over Rennes today, with two fans taking to the field dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to greet them.
One even got a hug with PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe after Edinson Cavani scored a beautifully-taken third goal in their Ligue 1 victory.
Dani Alves joined in the fun by motioning that he was pulling a sword from his back, in the traditional Ninja Turtle style.
While this may seem totally nonsensical, Goal claim there is a method to the madness as the fans may be referencing a nickname given to Mbappe.
Great goal from Cavani, and a family reunion on the pitch for Kylian ‘Donatello’ Mbappe! ? pic.twitter.com/TL1zOK79w7
— Goal UK (@GoalUK) December 16, 2017
They claim the teenager is known as ‘Donatello’ due to a supposed resemblance to one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle characters.
Mbappe had a great game, scoring one and setting up two for team-mate Neymar as PSG stroll on towards the Ligue 1 title with similar ease to Manchester City in the Premier League.
Oh, and the Cavani goal really is excellent and well worth watching.
COMMENTS