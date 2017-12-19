Arsene Wenger to try shock Arsenal transfer swoop for Manchester City star if they come in for Alexis Sanchez again

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants a possible swap deal with Manchester City

Alexis Sanchez is expected to be targeted by Pep Guardiola again this January

Reports claim Arsenal could then try a bid for defender Vincent Kompany

READ MORE: Real Madrid closing in on £23m transfer of Arsenal and Manchester United target

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen on a surprise transfer swoop for Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany if they come back in for Alexis Sanchez in January.

The Belgian centre-back has long been one of the top players in the world in his position, though he’s had a nightmare with injuries over the last few years.

No longer a player City would consider automatic first choice, Wenger clearly still feels he could do a job for his side in a problem area.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal would be prepared to move for Kompany if City revive their interest in Sanchez as expected this January.

The 31-year-old would surely not be a welcome addition for too many Gunners supporters, who have had enough with the club seemingly signing one injury prone player after another in recent times.

Santi Cazorla is the latest Arsenal player to never actually be seen on the pitch, following on from the likes of Abou Diaby and Tomas Rosicky, who spent years at the Emirates Stadium despite barely ever getting on the pitch.

Kompany has played just 32 league matches in the last three seasons combined, so fans will surely be hoping Arsenal can be a little bit more imaginative in their search for a new defender.

The Daily Star also link them with Chelsea outcast David Luiz, who, whilst not being ideal, would surely be a better choice.