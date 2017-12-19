Real Madrid closing in on £23million transfer of Arsenal and Manchester United target

Real Madrid look to be closer to sealing the transfer of Chelsea defender David Luiz

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazil international

Real want cover at the back and Luiz has been made available after reduced playing time

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ‘accelerating’ efforts to finalise the transfer of Chelsea defender David Luiz in a £23million deal.

Don Balon claim the Brazil international looks most likely to be on his way to the Bernabeu after being made available by the Blues, who have used him less often this season.

Luiz shone for Chelsea last season but Don Balon claim he has now fallen out with manager Antonio Conte, which has also led to speculation linking him with other top clubs.

The Daily Express linked Luiz with Manchester United earlier this season and another report from the Express suggest Arsenal could rival the Red Devils for the 30-year-old.

Luiz would bring plenty of experience and know-how to this increasingly youthful Real squad, which lost influential names such as Pepe, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata over the summer.

Sergio Ramos could do with more help in defence, with some doubts over Raphael Varane’s recent form.

The France international has also been linked as a target for United by Don Balon.