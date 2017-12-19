Good news for Liverpool, Arsenal fans are terrified over crucial battle on Friday

Posted by
Good news for Liverpool, Arsenal fans are terrified over crucial battle on Friday

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger certainly got everyone talking on Tuesday night as many were busy switching their focus to facing Liverpool on Friday.

The Gunners were in action in midweek for their League Cup clash with West Ham United, but there was one big talking point in Wenger’s starting line-up.

Having chosen to start Sead Kolasinac at left-back, that would suggest that the 24-year-old won’t play against the Reds as two games in four days would seem a little much for any player.

In turn, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles featuring in that position in recent outings, Arsenal fans are fearing the worst in that the youngster could be pitted against in-form Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Wenger has other options with Nacho Monreal capable of going out to the left, but can the Spaniard be trusted to cope with Salah given his pace and movement?

The 25-year-old has scored a staggering 20 goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances so far this season, and the threat that he poses has to be dealt with by Arsenal if they want to win the game on Friday.

Putting Kolasinac up against him would arguably have been the most sensible strategy, but it appears as though Wenger is going to show his faith in Maitland-Niles instead. It’s fair to say that the supporters on Twitter below aren’t looking forward to that idea very much…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top