Good news for Liverpool, Arsenal fans are terrified over crucial battle on Friday

Arsenal took on West Ham in the League Cup on Tuesday night

Gunners face Liverpool in the Premier League on Friday

Wenger chose to play Kolasinac, could result in Maitland-Niles vs Salah

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger certainly got everyone talking on Tuesday night as many were busy switching their focus to facing Liverpool on Friday.

The Gunners were in action in midweek for their League Cup clash with West Ham United, but there was one big talking point in Wenger’s starting line-up.

Having chosen to start Sead Kolasinac at left-back, that would suggest that the 24-year-old won’t play against the Reds as two games in four days would seem a little much for any player.

In turn, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles featuring in that position in recent outings, Arsenal fans are fearing the worst in that the youngster could be pitted against in-form Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Wenger has other options with Nacho Monreal capable of going out to the left, but can the Spaniard be trusted to cope with Salah given his pace and movement?

The 25-year-old has scored a staggering 20 goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances so far this season, and the threat that he poses has to be dealt with by Arsenal if they want to win the game on Friday.

Putting Kolasinac up against him would arguably have been the most sensible strategy, but it appears as though Wenger is going to show his faith in Maitland-Niles instead. It’s fair to say that the supporters on Twitter below aren’t looking forward to that idea very much…

Wenger actually thinks Maitland-Niles can withstand Mane and Salah. OK! — Gooner_esque (@winfieldlloyd) December 19, 2017

Kolasinac playing tonight means, Maitland Niles is gonna play against Liverpool Friday which means we’re gonna get run ragged — O.E (@otis_14) December 19, 2017

Maitland Niles vs Salah on Friday?! These are the type of Wenger decisions that get people mad. Why is Kolasinac playing tonight? — thecypriotafc (@thecypriotafc) December 19, 2017

Is Wenger really gonna play Maitland-Niles against Liverpool ? ????? Kolašinac started tonight so… let’s us pray — Julys Very Own (@DJKudah) December 19, 2017

Worries me Kolasinac is playing here which suggests Maitland-Niles Friday – he looks good but Friday had to be Kolasinac for me. Liverpool’s front four could be too much for Maitland-Nile’s — Graham McMonagle (@grayo1984) December 19, 2017

I’m in pain when I think about Maitland-Niles one v one with Salah? — The Polish Gooner (@PrzybyszMatt11) December 19, 2017

Surely cant feed Maitland Niles to Salah on friday.. Kolasinac has to start or Monreal at LB — Jayyy (@its_jayy93) December 19, 2017

please tell me we aren’t planning on playing Maitland-NIles up against Salah on friday… — James Read (@All_Time_Lozil) December 19, 2017

Wtf are we doing playing Kolasniac tonight!?! If we play Maitland-Niles against Liverpool…I WILL KILL! Nothing against him but after the drubbing early in the season we need to put out best team possible! #WHUARS — Carl McCready (@CarlMcC88) December 19, 2017