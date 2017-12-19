Liverpool decision could see Real Madrid ruin Barcelona’s transfer plans in spectacular style

Liverpool will only sell one of Mohamed Salah or Philippe Coutinho

Salah is being eyed by Real Madrid while Coutinho remains a target for Barcelona

It could be that Real stepping up their interest in Salah will hurt rivals Barca

Liverpool have reportedly decided not to sell both Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho amid rumours linking the pair with transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

The Reds could end up letting one player go, however, and this development from Don Balon comes amid growing links between Salah and Real Madrid.

The Egypt international has been in stunning form for Liverpool this season since sealing a summer transfer from Roma, hitting 20 goals in all competitions already.

This has unsurprisingly got Madrid on alert, with Calciomercato claiming the former Chelsea man is now one of their top priority targets in attack.

Don Balon seemingly won’t rule out Liverpool selling Salah to Real Madrid, but this would then mean Coutinho’s potential switch to the Nou Camp is off.

Sport recently claimed Barcelona were still looking into signing Coutinho, though they are apparently unsure about paying Liverpool’s £123million asking price.

They may just want to get on with it, however, as Real could gazump them in some style by signing another top attacker from Liverpool to give them a major advantage in terms of squad depth and quality.

Given BBC Sport have claimed Barca tried three times to sign Coutinho in the summer, this would go down as a royal cock-up by the Catalan giants after a long pursuit for the Brazilian playmaker.