Manchester United unsure when key star will return from ‘mystery’ injury

Manchester United are unable to put a return date on the Marouane Fellaini injury

The Belgian is currently struggling with a knee problem

Fellaini started the season in fine form for United but it’s unclear when he’ll be back

Manchester United are reportedly unsure when Marouane Fellaini could return from what is being described by ESPN as a ‘mystery’ knee injury.

The Belgium international picked up the problem whilst playing for his country during the early October international break, and has played just 120 minutes for his club since then.

ESPN claim Fellaini has undergone a number of scans but the club are unable to work out the full extent of the issue, leaving their medical staff somewhat baffled.

United could do with the 30-year-old back in action as soon as possible after his fine contribution to the side earlier this term.

However, it remains to be seen if Red Devils supporters will see a great deal of Fellaini in their club’s colours again as he heads towards being a free agent next summer.

The Independent claim United are already looking at options to strengthen in midfield as they look at Borussia Dortmund starlet Julian Weigl to fill what could become a problem position at Old Trafford.

Still, few can offer the kind of physicality and work rate of Fellaini, who has been something of an unsung hero for United in recent times.