Manchester United to launch swap deal for £61million Chelsea transfer target as club back down on keeping him

Manchester United look ready to try a move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro

The Brazilian has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea but United are stepping up their interest

Jose Mourinho could offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Juventus as part of a swap deal

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Juventus in order to beat Chelsea to the transfer of Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro.

The defender was linked with the Blues throughout the summer, though the Daily Express recently mentioned United had joined the race for the £61million-rated star.

Sandro is considered one of the finest full-backs in the game at the moment, and would no doubt make a fine addition for the Red Devils.

According to the Sun, United are keen on him as they don’t see current defensive players like Luke Shaw and Ashley Young as the long-term solution for that role.

The report claims they are prepared to offer Mkhitaryan to Juve as part of the deal, though it’s suggested that while the Italian giants are a fan of the Armenian, they would rather have a like-for-like swap.

This means they could prefer Daley Blind to be included, according to the Sun, though either way it looks like yet more bad news for Chelsea in the transfer market.

The Blues didn’t seem to land many of their top targets in the summer, with the players did they did bring in not yet performing at their best for Antonio Conte’s side.

Juventus previously held firm over Sandro, but the Sun now claim they’ll consider letting him go in the middle of the season if the offer is right.