Zinedine Zidane to step in and end Real Madrid interest in £198m world-class target

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane opposes marquee signing, as per report

French tactician shows faith in current star trio

Report claims he fears it would disrupt squad harmony

READ MORE: Real Madrid closing in on £23million transfer of Arsenal and Manchester United target

In a real show of faith to his current stars, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to stand in the way of the possible signing of Neymar.

The Brazilian international only left rivals Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain this past summer, and he’s gone on to score 17 goals and provide 13 assists in just 19 appearances so far this season.

In turn, it would seem strange for the 25-year-old to move on so soon, especially with trophies a real possibility this season as he continues to play a leading role for the French giants.

However, as noted by Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Sun, Real Madrid have been linked with a shock £198m swoop for him, in order to meet his reported release clause, but Zidane isn’t in favour of such a move.

It’s claimed that he’s concerned over the impact it would have on Cristiano Ronaldo’s happiness at the Bernabeu as he remains the face of the club, while it could upset the balance if Karim Benzema is forced to take a lesser role to make way for Neymar.

Further, despite his injury problems in recent seasons which has seen him gradually feature in less and less games, Gareth Bale still has the faith of his coach and so the possible signing of Neymar isn’t one that has been welcomed by Zidane.

It’s a questionable decision if true. On one hand, it’s perhaps understandable why the French tactician doesn’t want to ruin the harmony in the dressing room currently, but he has to think about the long-term future at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo turns 33 next year, Benzema has just turned 30 and Bale made just 27 appearances last season, his worst tally since arriving in 2013, as injuries took their toll.

In turn, while he may not need Neymar right now, albeit results so far this season would suggest that he could do with world-class reinforcements, he will certainly need a player of his quality sooner rather than later and so if they don’t move now when they seemingly have an opening in the near future, they could live to regret it.