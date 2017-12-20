Did Arsenal star hint at Tomas Rosicky retirement during yesterday’s victory over West Ham?

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky announced his retirement today

The Czech playmaker is much-loved at Arsenal despite his torrid time with injuries

Some fans think Danny Welbeck may have hinted at his retirement yesterday

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky announced his retirement today and it’s been suggested that former team-mate Danny Welbeck may have hinted at it last night.

According to the Metro, the England international seemed to pay tribute to the former Czech Republic international with his ‘heavy metal’ goal celebration in the Carabao Cup win over West Ham.

This was Rosicky’s trademark during his playing days, and it’s not clear if Welbeck already knew about today’s announcement beforehand and hinted at it with this supposed tribute.

It could, of course, just be coincidence and something that came to Welbeck in the moment, but a number of Arsenal fans are now wondering if it was a little nod to an Emirates Stadium cult hero as he decided to step down from playing.

Danny Welbeck appeared to seemingly dedicate his goal celebration vs. West Ham last night to Tomas Rosicky, who announced his retirement today. #afc pic.twitter.com/ddkS6MoUh2 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 20, 2017

Did welbeck’s celebration yesterday a rosicky tribute? — adam Mikhail (@mioradammikhail) December 20, 2017

Welbeck has officially inherited Rosicky’s devil horns celebration. Apparently Welbz is also a big fan of AC/DC, Metallica, Zeppelin et al… https://t.co/In3I2NGTea — John Watts (@JA_Watts) December 19, 2017