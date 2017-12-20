Did Arsenal star hint at Tomas Rosicky retirement during yesterday’s victory over West Ham?

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky announced his retirement today and it’s been suggested that former team-mate Danny Welbeck may have hinted at it last night.

According to the Metro, the England international seemed to pay tribute to the former Czech Republic international with his ‘heavy metal’ goal celebration in the Carabao Cup win over West Ham.

This was Rosicky’s trademark during his playing days, and it’s not clear if Welbeck already knew about today’s announcement beforehand and hinted at it with this supposed tribute.

danny welbeck arsenal
Danny Welbeck celebrates with Tomas Rosicky’s devil horns for Arsenal vs West Ham

It could, of course, just be coincidence and something that came to Welbeck in the moment, but a number of Arsenal fans are now wondering if it was a little nod to an Emirates Stadium cult hero as he decided to step down from playing.

