Arsenal superstar wants to stay at club and sign contract extension despite reports linking him to a move away this summer

An Arsenal star has stated that he wants to stay at the club and sign a contract extension despite reports linking him with a move away at the end of the season.

Jack Wilshere’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Wilshere has maintained however that he wants to stay at Arsenal despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Jack Wilshere wants to sign a contract extension at Arsenal despite his current deal expected to expire at the end of the season.

Talking to Sky Sports Wilshere maintained that he wants to remain at the Emirates despite a difficult few years at Arsenal.

Wilshere told Sky Sports, “”I definitely want to be here,” adding, “I’m enjoying my football and I love playing in the Premier League now and I want to help Arsenal get to where they should be.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsene Wenger and Arsenal will match Wilshere’s desires to remain at the club but the intentions of the England midfielder are clear.

Wilshere was sent out on loan last year to south coast side Bournemouth but struggled to cement consistent game-time and arrived back at Arsenal in the summer with many questions being cast over his future.

The Englishman has however managed to slowly work his way back into Wenger’s plans at Arsenal after a number of impressive performances in the Europa League. Wilshere made his first Premier League start of the season against West Ham this month.

Just this month however TalkSport reported that former Arsenal player and now pundit Paul Merson had persuaded Wilshere to move away from Arsenal in order to help his career.

Wilshere has clearly decided that he wants to remain at Arsenal but it is yet to be seen whether the Arsenal board will match his wishes by offering him a contract extension.