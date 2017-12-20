Arsenal to replace Ozil and Sanchez with midfield wonderkid, scouts working to bring sensational star to the Emirates

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are lining up stars to replace Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both Sanchez and Ozil are set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season when their contracts expiring.

Arsenal have sent scouts to monitor Lyon’s midfield wonderkid Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal and Arsene Wenger are eyeing a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a possible replacement for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez and Ozil are both expected to depart Arsenal next summer with both stars yet to sign extensions on deals that both run out at the end of the season.

It would appear that rather than fighting a fruitless battle to get two of their biggest stars to pen new deals that Arsenal have now turned their attention to providing replacements if the two were to walk out of the Emirates.

A report from the Sun has stated that Arsenal are closely monitoring Lyon star Houssem Aouar who is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football with Barcelona reported to also be interested.

The report claims that Wenger has sent an Arsenal representative to France to closely watch the youngster with a view to the star replacing Sanchez and Ozil if they depart the Emirates.

At just 19-years-old Aouar has established himself as a versatile young midfielder who can play in central positions as-well as wide positions.

The star has been capped twice for France’s U21 squad and even scored against Premier League club Everton during Lyon’s 3-0 victory over the Toffees this season in the Europa League.

Could a new star be arriving at the Emirates very soon?

