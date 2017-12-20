Video: £35m Arsenal transfer target spotted arriving at Gatwick airport

Arsenal’s transfer plans may be about to take a real boost here

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi appears to be on his way to London via Gatwick airport

The £35million Frenchman has been linked with the Gunners recently

Steven N’Zonzi has been spotted arriving at Gatwick airport amid transfer speculation linking him with Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton ahead of January.

The Sun recently linked both clubs with N’Zonzi, who has not played as much for Sevilla this season and who has a £35million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal have their problems in midfield after some poor form from the likes of Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka, and there’s no question N’Zonzi looks a major potential upgrade in that area.

It is not yet clear why the Frenchman is in England, but the Metro have reported of his arrival, which apparently came yesterday evening.

Steven N’Zonzi was at Gatwick airport last night. No idea why but hopefully he’s signing for Arsenal. Big midfield destroyer, exactly what we need. 29 years old though, not really a Wenger signing. Whoever gets him though is getting a quality signing pic.twitter.com/ekAITsFrU0 — MT (@Arsenallthings) December 20, 2017

They quote N’Zonzi as expressing his dissatisfaction with life at Sevilla this season, despite showing some tremendous form in La Liga last term.

Fans of Arsenal and Everton will now hope this is a sign N’Zonzi is Premier League-bound, but which club is he more likely to end up at?

The 29-year-old has played on these shores before, working under Sam Allardyce at Blackburn and later representing Stoke City.