Carabao Cup Semi-Final draw: Chelsea draw against bitter rivals as Man City given easy route to final

Chelsea were drawn against bitter rivals Arsenal

Man City were given the easy tie of Bristol City

The first leg of the ties are to be played in the week commencing January 22nd

Chelsea have been drawn against London rivals Arsenal in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup draw, whilst Manchester City were given the task of playing minnow Bristol City.

The Blues, who beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge this evening, have been drawn at the home team for the first leg, with the Gunners hosting Antonio Conte’s side for the second leg of the tie.

Manchester City were drawn against giants killers Bristol City, who knocked out City’s bitter rivals Man United this evening in a 2-1 win over the Red Devils as Ashton Gate.

Manchester City will surely be favourites going into the semi finals next month, as Pep Guardiola’s have a much easier draw than their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea will be hoping to get one over their rivals Arsenal in the cup for once, as Arsenal have beaten the Blues in this season’s Community Shield, as last season’s FA Cup final, which were both played at Wembley.

Whoever advances to the final, it will surely be a big occasion for all sides involved, as the League Cup is one of the four major trophies available to English sides each season.