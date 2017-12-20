Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth player ratings, stats and reaction: Morata seals last-gasp win as Blues advance to semi-finals

Blues opened the scoring through Brazilian forward Willian

Away side equalised in 90th minute through Dan Gosling

Alvaro Morata scored winner in added time to secure win for home side

Chelsea had Alvaro Morata to thank tonight, as the forward scored a last minute winner to see his side beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and put them into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 13th minute, after a wonderful move ended up with Cesc Fabregas squaring the ball to Willian, who tapped home to gives the Blues the lead.

The Cherries equalised in the 90th minute, after Gosling placed the ball past Willy Caballero from the edge of the box to level the tie.

The home side then won the game just a few seconds later, as a ball from Eden Hazard found Morata, who poked the ball home to put his side into the hat for the semi-final draw.

Player of the Match

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu was exceptional for Antonio Conte’s side this evening, with the youngster controlling the game with ease for the Blues.

Despite his young age, Ampadu showed that he is well up the task of first team football with his calmness on the ball and passing range against Eddie Howe’s side tonight.

This tweet shows just how good the player was this evening

Ethan Ampadu has been Chelsea's best player by a decent margin so far tonight. What a talent he looks — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 20, 2017

Stat of the Match

Ethan Ampadu had a storming match today, and this stat shows how he helped his advance into the League Cup semi finals.

Ethan Ampadu: Completed 87 of the 88 passes he attempted against Bournemouth – no player managed more. He is 17 ???#CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/YURCzwkF4J — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 20, 2017

Player Ratings

Chelsea: Caballero 6, Rudiger 6, Ampadu 8, Cahill, Zappacosta 6, Drinkwater 7, Fabregas 7, Kenedy 6, Willian 7, Batshuayi 6, Pedro 6 / Subs: Morata 7, Hazard 7, Bakayoko 6

Bournemouth: Boruc 5, Smith 6, Francis 6, S Cook 7, Simpson 6, Fraser 6, Arter 6, Surman 6, Gosling 7, Mousset 6, Defoe 6 / Subs: Wilson 6, L Cook 6, Ibe 7

Reaction

It was all praise for 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu this evening following the player’s performance

Was very concerned when Ampadu picked up such an early yellow in this game, and feared for his evening. But he's put barely a foot wrong since. Saved Chelsea a couple of times too. Impressive performance. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 20, 2017

Good half #Chelsea. Ethan Ampadu is wonderful isn’t he? What a player. Calm on the ball, good decision maker, very solid in a challenge. Love him. — Rory Jennings (@Chelsearory) December 20, 2017

Ethan Ampadu can't even order a pint in a pub, yet it only took him 90 seconds to bully one of the Premier League's all-time top goal-scorers off the pitch. I love this game. — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) December 20, 2017

Ampadu is definitely my MOTM. Absolutely brilliant! — Conteholic (@Conteholic) December 20, 2017