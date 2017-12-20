Chelsea could see key ace secure loan move to Premier League side in January transfer window

Player has been out with knee injury

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly keen on signing Chelsea and Brazil ace David Luiz on loan for the Magpies in the January transfer window as long as Conte’s side are willing to see the player leave the club on a temporary basis.

This is according to the Shields Gazette, who state that the former PSG defender has fallen out with boss Antonio Conte, and that a number of Europe’s biggest sides are also keeping tabs on the 30-year-old.

Since returning to west London from French giants PSG in the summer of 2016, Luiz has seen himself become a big name at Stamford Bridge.

During his second spell with the club, the Brazilian international has made 51 appearances for Conte’s side, scoring three goals.

Luiz’s performance were very key last season, as the defender’s partnership with Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill at the back for the Blues saw his side win their fifth Premier League title.

During his first spell in England, Luiz made 143 appearances, with the player scoring 12 and assists 10 in that time.

For Chelsea, Luiz has won a considerable amount of silverware, with the former Benfica ace winning one Champions League, one Premier League title, one FA Cup and one Europa League.

So far this season, Luiz has only made eight appearances in the league for the Blues, which is partly down to the player suffering a knee injury earlier this campaign.

Should Luiz end up moving to Newcastle in January, it’ll be interesting to see how the experienced defender does for the Magpies during his time in the north east.