Ruthless: Antonio Conte sends bleak message to Chelsea star over his future

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told Michy Batshuayi what he has to do to get in the team

The Belgian has been on the fringes of the Blues’ first-team this season

Conte has now all but admitted Batshuayi has little hope of a future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has basically admitted it will take something special for Michy Batshuayi to ensure he is playing regularly for the Blues.

The Belgium international has impressed in fits and bursts since joining Chelsea last season, and is a popular member of the squad for his bubbly personality and Twitter antics.

Still, Batshuayi hasn’t fully taken his chances when he’s been given them, and Conte has now given him a big job to do if he is to ensure he gets into the side on a more regular basis.

Discussing the 24-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge, Conte made it clear he had to show he was better than Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard in order to play – something you probably wouldn’t bet your money on him doing any time soon.

‘Now I think it’s right for him (Batshuayi) to start the game against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup,’ Conte is quoted in the Metro.

‘But I repeat: in every game, I have to make the best decision for the team.

‘Against Huddersfield we won 3-1 and I think I made the best decision to start with Hazard, Pedro and Willian. It was the same against Southampton.

‘Every game I’ve played Hazard, Pedro and Willian together, they’ve won. Last season and this season.

‘He has to show me that he’s better than Morata, or than Hazard. It’s very simple.’