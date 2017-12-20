Chelsea to strengthen backline with unsettled €42m Serie A superstar

Chelsea are eyeing a Serie A superstar to strengthen their backline, Manchester City are also interested in the star.

The star could be leaving after a disappointing start at the San Siro with Chelsea and Antonio Conte seriously tempted.

Bonucci has struggled since signing for AC Milan from Juventus and could now be set to depart the San Siro after less-than six months in Milan.

Respected Italian sports outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Chelsea and Man City could be set to embark in a bidding war for Bonucci who arrived at AC Milan in the summer for €42m.

Bonucci’s arrival at AC Milan was supposed to signal serious intent from the Italian giants who made the former Juve man their captain.

However, just a few months on and the side are sitting outside the top four of Serie A and Bonucci himself has failed to hit the ground running.

Chelsea meanwhile have also had a mixed start to the season but recent fine form has seen them climb back into the top four with the Blues now sitting in third place.

Their backline however has been tinkered with in the last few months and with David Luiz exiled from the squad it could make room for a new addition in the form of Bonucci.