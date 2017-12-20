Chelsea star cheekily offers himself to CL giants despite Arsenal & Manchester United interest

Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona

The Brazil international is also being eyed by Arsenal and Manchester United

However, he approached Barca while undergoing medical checks in Catalunya

READ MORE: Man Utd plot stunning £90m raid on Chelsea in shock move

Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly taken advantage of a medical check in Barcelona to offer himself in a transfer to the Catalan giants.

The Brazil international is not currently playing for Antonio Conte’s side and has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of January.

The Daily Express claimed Manchester United were after him earlier this season, while the Express have also more recently linked him as a shock target for Arsenal.

However, Sport now report that Luiz has tried his luck to get a move to Barcelona, though it seems the club are unlikely to follow this up with a bid for his services.

The 30-year-old could be a useful addition for Barca, but Sport claim they don’t view the deal as a sensible one financially, as the player now seems past his peak and wouldn’t be a good long-term option.

Chelsea fans may still hope to see Luiz stay at the club after his fine form last season, while it’s arguable that Conte has been a little quick to axe him this term.

Still, the fine form of youngster Andreas Christensen has forced the former PSG man out of the starting line up, and it makes a refreshing change for Blues fans to see a talented young player coming through in the first-team.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona’s rejection could now give Arsenal and United some renewed hope of snapping Luiz up.