Chelsea star cheekily offers himself to CL giants despite Arsenal & Manchester United interest

Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly taken advantage of a medical check in Barcelona to offer himself in a transfer to the Catalan giants.
The Brazil international is not currently playing for Antonio Conte’s side and has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of January.
The Daily Express claimed Manchester United were after him earlier this season, while the Express have also more recently linked him as a shock target for Arsenal.
However, Sport now report that Luiz has tried his luck to get a move to Barcelona, though it seems the club are unlikely to follow this up with a bid for his services.
The 30-year-old could be a useful addition for Barca, but Sport claim they don’t view the deal as a sensible one financially, as the player now seems past his peak and wouldn’t be a good long-term option.
Chelsea fans may still hope to see Luiz stay at the club after his fine form last season, while it’s arguable that Conte has been a little quick to axe him this term.
Still, the fine form of youngster Andreas Christensen has forced the former PSG man out of the starting line up, and it makes a refreshing change for Blues fans to see a talented young player coming through in the first-team.
It remains to be seen if Barcelona’s rejection could now give Arsenal and United some renewed hope of snapping Luiz up.
