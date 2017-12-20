Ivan Rakitic WAG: Best pics of Barcelona star’s wife Raquel Mauri as pair could be headed to England with Liverpool or Manchester United transfer

Posted by
Ivan Rakitic WAG: Best pics of Barcelona star’s wife Raquel Mauri as pair could be headed to England with Liverpool or Manchester United transfer

Speculation seems to be growing that Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic could be set for a transfer to the Premier League in the near future.

The classy Croatian playmaker has been one of the top midfield players in Europe in recent years, but his place at Barca could be under threat with the reported arrival of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

Sport Witness have cited reports in the Catalan press that the Brazil international has all but completed his move to the Nou Camp, which should now go through in early January.

A similarly creative player, Coutinho’s arrival has seen some talk from Don Balon that Jurgen Klopp could take advantage of the situation by trying to sign Rakitic.

Earlier this season, Manchester United were also linked with Rakitic by Diario Gol, so could this mean his gorgeous wife Raquel Mauri will soon be strutting her stuff in England?

We certainly hope so, and after a look at some of her best pictures you will too…

Ivan Rakitic WAG gallery

Rakitic WAG
Ivan Rakitic WAG Raquel Mauri in all her glory
Rakitic wife
Ivan Rakitic’s wife Raquel Mauri in a bikini

summer2016?

A post shared by Raquel Mauri (@raquel_mauri) on

Rakitic and Raquel Mauri
Rakitic and his wife enjoy a kiss on the beach
Raquel Mauri Ivan Rakitic WAG 2
Raquel Mauri looking super in the sea

??? #despuesdepasarporchapaypintura???????

A post shared by Raquel Mauri (@raquel_mauri) on

??good morning New York ?

A post shared by Raquel Mauri (@raquel_mauri) on

Raquel Mauri Ivan Rakitic WAG 1
She won’t get too much weather like this in Liverpool or Manchester!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top