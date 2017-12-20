Draxler to Liverpool? 5 replacements Klopp should be looking at as Coutinho nears Barcelona transfer, including rogue Arsenal & Man Utd raids

Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona looks increasingly close to going through

Liverpool will need to be active in the transfer market for a replacement

Could Jurgen Klopp now bring rumoured target Julian Draxler to Liverpool?

It looks like it’s finally happening – Philippe Coutinho is reportedly closer to leaving Liverpool for a move to Barcelona in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sport Witness have reported on an increasingly confident Catalan press revealing latest talks between Coutinho’s reps and Barca have gone well, and there is the growing expectation that the deal could soon be complete.

With BBC Sport noting that Liverpool rejected three Coutinho bids from Barcelona during the summer, there has already been months of talk that this deal could be back on and who the Reds could sign to replace their Brazilian playmaker.

Here, we take a look at a combination of players linked with the Reds, with other clubs, and just players we think could do a good job at filling Coutinho’s boots.

Which of these five would you take, Liverpool fans?

Julian Draxler

Draxler to Liverpool? There’s been talk it could happen and it perhaps seems the most ideal solution to the Coutinho problem at the moment.

No longer guaranteed a starting spot in his favoured role in this PSG side containing the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, L’Equipe claim Liverpool have approached the French giants about signing him this season.

The Germany international seems like a perfect fit for his fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp, and he may be one player available this winter as PSG could do with offloading one or two names to keep up with Financial Fair Play after a busy summer.

Nabil Fekir

In superb form for Lyon this season, Nabil Fekir is a player attracting plenty of interest going into January, so could Liverpool join the running?

The Daily Star have reported he could be edging closer to a move to Arsenal, but if he’s available then Klopp must consider him to fill that Coutinho void in his side.

A similar style of creative player with an eye for goal from attacking midfield, if Liverpool don’t move for Fekir this winter someone else surely will.

Mesut Ozil

Heading towards the end of his contract, Liverpool could certainly do worse than pounce for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in that number ten role.

The 29-year-old has shown he’s still got it with some classy displays this season, and the Daily Mirror have linked him as a target for Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

Another German talent, one imagines Klopp could really work his magic on Ozil if he got the chance to work with him. Make it happen, Jurgen!

Riyad Mahrez

Back in the summer, the Daily Mail mentioned Liverpool held some interest in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, but it never really went anywhere and he stayed at the King Power Stadium.

Still, with the Algerian looking back to his best for the Foxes this season, he may be a transfer target worth re-visiting for Klopp in that attacking midfield department.

Skillful and intelligent on the ball, Mahrez looks like a perfect fit for this Liverpool side and his record of six goals and four assists so far this season show he could do a similar job to Coutinho.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

BBC Sport reported that Liverpool missed out on signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan back when he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

The Armenia international went on to become a big hit at the club, working first under current Reds boss Klopp and later Thomas Tuchel.

Of course, it would now be far trickier signing him from rivals Manchester United, but he seems a perfect fit and the Independent claim the Red Devils are trying to offload him.