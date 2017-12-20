Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to allow Reds wonder-kid to leave club on loan next month

Player is reportedly allowed to leave club in loan move next month

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will allow highly-rated Reds youngster Ben Woodburn to leave the club on loan in next month’s transfer window.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that the Reds manager wants the player to gain first team experience, and that the forward is most likely to end up in the Championship.

Since making his debut for the Merseyside club in the EFL Cup last season, Woodburn has impressed fans despite his young age.

The Wales international has made 10 appearances for the Reds so far in his career, scoring once in the process, which came on his debut for the club in the League Cup last season.

Woodburn has been able to make his mark on the international stage for Wales despite only being 18 years old.

In six appearances for his national side, the forward has been able to score once, which came in his side’s 1-0 win over Austria in September.

Should young Woodburn manage to secure a loan move away from Anfield next month, it’ll be interesting to see how the forward develops during his time away from the Reds.