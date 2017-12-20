Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lines up stunning raid on former club for big-name trio, including Arsenal transfer target

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been linked with three Chelsea players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with signing three big names from his former club Chelsea in a sensational transfer raid.

The Red Devils spent big over the summer, including a raid on the Blues for midfielder Nemanja Matic, who has been a big success since moving to Old Trafford.

Chelsea must regret letting the Serbian leave the club after the failure of their own midfield signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater to settle in at Stamford Bridge.

Still, they’ll have to show they’ve learned from their mistakes as it looks like United want to raid them again in a potential triple deal if Mourinho gets all his targets.

It seems unlikely that more than one of these would go through, but here’s a look at the Chelsea stars recently linked with shock moves to Manchester:

Eden Hazard

The most ambitious deal of them all, the Sun claim Manchester United want to sign Eden Hazard for around £90million.

The Belgium international could be exactly the kind of flair player needed to give the Reds more quality in the big games, most of which haven’t gone their way this season.

United drew with Liverpool and lost to Chelsea without scoring a single goal, and were also beaten in the recent Manchester Derby as rivals City outplayed them.

Still, it would take something special for Chelsea to allow a world class performer like Hazard to move to a title rival, so it’s hard to imagine this one will go anywhere.

David Luiz

A more realistic target due to his current lack of playing time, Chelsea defender David Luiz has also been linked with a reunion with Mourinho by the Daily Express.

The Brazil international could be a useful stop-gap signing at the back for United, who recently lost Eric Bailly to injury.

Still, United could face competition from Arsenal, also according to the Express, and of course it’s again unlikely that Chelsea would be happy to sell such a proven and experienced player to a Premier League rival.

Willian

Finally, another Chelsea player struggling for playing time at the moment and linked with United is Brazilian winger Willian.

According to the Daily Mail, United have made their interest known to the Premier League champions, but it would take a big-money offer to convince them to let him move to Old Trafford.

Like Hazard, Willian could be a useful addition to give Mourinho more options in attack, but we wouldn’t bet on Chelsea risking letting even a squad player go after seeing how Matic has performed this season.