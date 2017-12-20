Manchester United transfer boost: Tottenham accept it will be ‘next to impossible’ to keep £170m star, set sights on ambitious replacement

Manchester United may have received a big boost in their pursuit of Harry Kane

Tottenham reportedly accept they will find it ‘next to impossible’ to keep hold of him

Spurs are now being linked with an ambitious move for Luis Suarez to replace him

Manchester United may be encouraged by the news that Tottenham supposedly accept it will be ‘next to impossible’ to keep Harry Kane next summer and are already eyeing up his replacement.

The Sun linked United with a potential £170million move for Kane earlier this season, and the England international’s tremendous goalscoring form has also seen him linked more recently with Manchester City by Don Balon.

It is little surprise that Kane will be being eyed up by Europe’s elite after the potential he’s shown, and the latest from Don Balon is that Spurs are aware they’re in for a big struggle to keep him at the club.

The report claims that Tottenham may even be prepared to bring in a big-name replacement in the form of Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in a hugely ambitious move.

The Uruguay international looks past the peak of his powers for Barca, and previously enjoyed his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Still, Don Balon claim he’s not currently keen on moving back to England and is determined to fight for his place even if Antoine Griezmann arrives at the Nou Camp next summer.

United, however, will surely have renewed hope that they can prise Kane away from the north Londoners.

The free-scoring 24-year-old could be an upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku up front for Jose Mourinho’s side, with the Belgian going through a recent dry spell despite a promising start earlier in the campaign.