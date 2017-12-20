PSG set sights on £155million Manchester United transfer target amid Neymar to Real Madrid fears

PSG are reportedly fearful that they could already lose Neymar to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Juventus star and Manchester United target Paulo Dybala as they fear losing Neymar to Real Madrid.

This extraordinary claim comes from Don Balon, who report that PSG are keen to ensure they have someone to come in in the unlikely event that they do end up losing Neymar so soon after signing him.

The Brazil international has shone since leaving Barcelona for the Parc des Princes this summer, but speculation over his future has not died down over recent months.

Diario Gol recently reported that talks had taken place between Real and Neymar’s father, in a move that could make sense for Los Blancos as they search for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

RAI Sport via the Metro yesterday claimed that Dybala’s representatives had contacted Manchester United about a potential £155million transfer.

The Red Devils may still be in the best position to snap up the Argentine as long as the Neymar to Real Madrid deal doesn’t come to fruition.

Dybala has shone in Serie A and looks ready to make the step up to an even bigger club, and he could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Neymar.