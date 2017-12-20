Bad news for Real Madrid as superstar misses second day of training and is a doubt for El Clasico vs Barcelona

Real Madrid could be without their most important superstar against Barcelona this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed his second day of training and now looks a doubt for Saturday’s El Clasico vs Barcelona.

The game is a must win for Real Madrid who currently trail Barcelona by eleven points in La Liga.

The Sun have reported that a calf injury has stopped Ronaldo from training with his Real Madrid teammates for the second day in a row with the Portuguese star now looking a doubt for Saturday’s huge clash.

Ronaldo has very much been a beacon of light for Real who have struggled to replicate their superb form from last season.

The 2016/17 season saw Madrid complete the double by winning not only the La Liga title but also a consecutive Champions League trophy.

This season however has been a different story for Zinedine Zidane’s men who currently sit in fourth place in La Liga trailing behind leaders Barcelona by eleven points.

Ronaldo however has had a fantastic individual start to the season and picked up his firth ballon d’Or title this month. The Portuguese star also made history in the Champions League this season by becoming the first player to ever score in every single group stage fixture in an individual campaign.

While Ronaldo is a doubt for Saturday’s clash against Barcelona, one thing that is for certain is that Real cannot afford to lose and open up the gap between themselves and Barca to an even greater margin.