South American superstar to leave Barcelona but will be replaced by this Serie A giant

Barcelona are set to lose a key South American star but they have already lined up a replacement.

Javier Mascherano looks certain to depart the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have targeted AC Milan’s star Leonardo Bonucci as a replacement.

A report from the respected Italian sports outlet CalcioMercato has suggested that Mascherano looks nailed on to depart the Nou Camp with the Argentine open to leaving the club within the next month.

The report states that that the La Liga giants are eyeing Milan’s Bonucci as a replacement for Mascherano.

Bonucci moved from Juventus to AC Milan this summer but has struggled in his early days at the San Siro.

Milan spent big in the summer but have struggled to replicate the form that big signings such as Bonucci signalled. The Italian club have fallen behind the likes of Inter, Juve and Napoli in the race for the Serie A title.

Just yesterday the Daily Mail reported that Mascherano was within inches of completing a deal to to take him away from Spain with a move to the Chinese Super League looking nailed on.

Mascherano has of-course enjoyed seven incredibly successful years in Spain where he was won everything there is to win in club football while playing at the Nou Camp. During his time at the club the Argentine has sealed the Spanish league title, domestic cups and the Champions League amongst much more.

However, it looks as though Mascherano’s time at Barca is over and Leonardo Bonucci will certainly have some huge boots to fill if he does come in as a replacement.