“Absolutely useless” – Manchester United fans furious with superstar after being knocked out by Championship club

Holders Manchester United were tonight knocked out of the League Cup by Championship side Bristol City.

Jose Mourinho’s side slipped to a 2-1 upset away at Aston Gate.

Many Manchester United fans took to twitter to blame Paul Pogba for his performance.

Jose Mourinho’s men were sunk to a 2-1 defeat by Lee Johnson’s Bristol City with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic free-kick on the Swede’s return to the starting eleven proving not enough for United.

Bristol City will now progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup and will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as their remarkable cup run continues.

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United action after serving a three match ban in the league for seeing red against Arsenal.

United’s performances of late have been lacklustre to say the least with the Red Devils dropping points against title rivals Man City during a 2-1 loss at home. Much of this has been put down to the absence of Pogba with many expecting his return to mark a positive turnaround in form for Mourinho’s men.

The Frenchman however struggled to get a grip on the game at Ashton Gate tonight despite his best efforts and was slaughtered online afterwards by fans.

Its’ certainly one to forget for United’s superstar…

Is anyone really surprised? Bristol City are the better footballing side. United are garbage with or without Pogba, who was absolutely useless today. — Notamendy (@notamendy) December 20, 2017

If you think Marlon Pack looks tired, it’s because he’s just had to carry Paul Pogba in his back pocket for 95 minutes. ? pic.twitter.com/H1ltZ2BYYx — bet365 (@bet365) December 20, 2017

and btw.. Pogba was useless….. — Undsolinho (@Undsolinho) December 20, 2017