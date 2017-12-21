“Absolutely useless” – Manchester United fans furious with superstar after being knocked out by Championship club

Posted by
“Absolutely useless” – Manchester United fans furious with superstar after being knocked out by Championship club

Manchester United were knocked out of the League Cup by Championship club Bristol City and fans branded Paul Pogba as “useless”.

Jose Mourinho’s men were sunk to a 2-1 defeat by Lee Johnson’s Bristol City with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic free-kick on the Swede’s return to the starting eleven proving not enough for United.

Bristol City will now progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup and will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as their remarkable cup run continues.

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United action after serving a three match ban in the league for seeing red against Arsenal.

United’s performances of late have been lacklustre to say the least with the Red Devils dropping points against title rivals Man City during a 2-1 loss at home. Much of this has been put down to the absence of Pogba with many expecting his return to mark a positive turnaround in form for Mourinho’s men.

The Frenchman however struggled to get a grip on the game at Ashton Gate tonight despite his best efforts and was slaughtered online afterwards by fans.

Its’ certainly one to forget for United’s superstar…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top