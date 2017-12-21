Chelsea dealt blow in pursuit of 95-goal ace, club set to offer player new deal that includes £115M release clause

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the forward

Player has started this season in fantastic form

Ace is set to be offered new deal by club that includes monster £115M release clause

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Mauro Icardi, after reports emerged that the player is set to be offered a new deal by Inter Milan, one that includes a huge £115M release clause.

This is according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as re-reported by the Sun, which states that the new deal is set to see the Argentine rake in €7M-a-year, and that it’s to include a new €130M (£115M) release clause.

This news won’t be music to the ears of Chelsea, who were reportedly eyeing up the forward as per the Sun, as it now seems as if the Blues will now have to cough up for Icardi, or look elsewhere.

Since moving to the San Siro from fellow Italian side Sampdoria, Icardi has seen himself become a fan favourite at Inter.

In 164 appearances for the Italian giants, Icardi has managed to amass an impressive record of 95 goals and 23 assists.

So far this season, the Argentine international has clocked up an astonishing record of 17 goals and one assist in 17 league games for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

The forward’s ability to not only use both feet, but his head as well, has seen some label the player as one of the best strikers on the planet.

Should Icardi end up agreeing this reported new deal with Inter, it’ll come as a big boost to them, but a big blow to Chelsea, as it now seems that the Blues will have to fork out a huge transfer fee to sign the ace, one that would be a club record.