Louis van Gaal offered Premier League job just days after saying he wants chance for revenge on Manchester United

Louis van Gaal could be about to get his chance to return to the Premier League

The former Manchester United manager is a reported target for Swansea City

Van Gaal has admitted he’d like the chance for revenge on his old club

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is reportedly being offered the chance to take the job at Swansea City after Paul Clement’s sacking.

The Dutch tactician has been out of work since being sacked by United at the end of 2015/16, but has recently admitted he could be tempted to work again if he gets an offer in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Swansea are trying to persuade him to take over at the Liberty Stadium, though it doesn’t look the most tempting offer given their struggles this season.

The Swans currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League on 12 points, having won only three games all season long.

Van Gaal doesn’t have a great deal of experience in a relegation battle, having largely managed top clubs such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well as United throughout his career.

Still, LVG could be up for it if his recent quotes are anything to go by.

‘I will probably not manage a club anymore. I would make one exception — if a big English club comes for me, than I would do it. Because then I can get the chance to get one over on Manchester United,’ he said earlier this week.

Perhaps Swansea won’t prove big enough, and in fairness they don’t look in the best shape to help the 66-year-old get the revenge over the Red Devils that he craves.