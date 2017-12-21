“What a talent he looks” – Fans rave about impressive Chelsea youngster as Blues paired with Arsenal in League Cup draw

Player impressed fans with performance in win over Bournemouth

Willian and Alvaro Morata bagged for Blues in victory

Chelsea given tough tie against Arsenal in League Cup semi final draw

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup this evening as the Blues were drawn with bitter rivals Arsenal in the semi-finals.

The home side opened the scoring in the 13th minute, after a ball across the box from Cesc Fabregas found Brazilian Willian, who tapped the ball home to put his side 1-0 to the good.

The Cherries drew level through midfielder Dan Gosling, after the Englishman curled the ball past Will Caballero to give his side an equaliser.

The Blues then went ahead just seconds later, as a fantastic back-heel from Eden Hazard allowed Morata through on goal, with the former Real Madrid ace slotting the ball home to give his side the lead right at the death.

Following the result, the Blues were drawn against rivals Arsenal in the semi-finals of the League Cup, a tough affair for Antonio Conte’s side.

Youngster Ethan Ampadu had a brilliant game tonight, with fans taking to social media to praise the 17-year-old following tonight’s win.

Here are a few select tweets praising the player’s performance this evening

Ethan Ampadu has been Chelsea's best player by a decent margin so far tonight. What a talent he looks — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 20, 2017

Ampadu really was quality tonight, recovered after a stupid booking in first minute to give a performance which defied his years. — CFC FANTV (@CFCFANTVYT) December 20, 2017

Impressed with Ampadu again, what a player. Kenedy has also done well tonight. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsCFC) December 20, 2017

Ampadu completed 87/88 passes tonight. Remarkable for an 18-year-old. — Joe Krishnan (@joekrishnan) December 20, 2017

Ampadu is a talent. Conte here is your boy, groom him well — prince classy (@pclaszy) December 20, 2017

Ampadu looked really good. — NICK TYALUS (@IAmNickTyalus) December 20, 2017

Best player on that pitch today was Ampadu. Proper Brexit tackle in the first couple minutes of the game ended Defoe’s night. Set the tone for a fiery evening . Weirdly enjoyed it . He has a great future ahead of him man — Daario Naharis (@Waju_) December 20, 2017