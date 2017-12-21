“What a talent he looks” – Fans rave about impressive Chelsea youngster as Blues paired with Arsenal in League Cup draw

Posted by
“What a talent he looks” – Fans rave about impressive Chelsea youngster as Blues paired with Arsenal in League Cup draw

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup this evening as the Blues were drawn with bitter rivals Arsenal in the semi-finals.

The home side opened the scoring in the 13th minute, after a ball across the box from Cesc Fabregas found Brazilian Willian, who tapped the ball home to put his side 1-0 to the good.

The Cherries drew level through midfielder Dan Gosling, after the Englishman curled the ball past Will Caballero to give his side an equaliser.

The Blues then went ahead just seconds later, as a fantastic back-heel from Eden Hazard allowed Morata through on goal, with the former Real Madrid ace slotting the ball home to give his side the lead right at the death.

Following the result, the Blues were drawn against rivals Arsenal in the semi-finals of the League Cup, a tough affair for Antonio Conte’s side.

Youngster Ethan Ampadu had a brilliant game tonight, with fans taking to social media to praise the 17-year-old following tonight’s win.

Here are a few select tweets praising the player’s performance this evening

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top