Arsene Wenger on his half-time words that inspired Arsenal comeback vs Liverpool

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed what he said at half time

The Gunners were 1-0 down and being outplayed by Liverpool

Wenger’s men ended up going 3-2 up and sealing a draw that seemed a fair result

READ MORE: Alexis Sanchez shook hands on new Arsenal contract before this match made him change his mind

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed what he said to his players at half time as they went behind after a poor performance against Liverpool.

The Gunners fell behind to Philippe Coutinho’s header and were lucky not to be further behind, though they were much improved in the second period.

While Wenger is often criticised for failing to inspire his players and get the best out of them, particularly in the big games, it seems his half time words had some impact on his squad against Liverpool.

Explaining how he motivated his side, the Frenchman told them it was encouraging they were only a goal behind and would get their opportunity to change the flow of the game.

‘I told the players the good thing is we are only 1-0 down, we had a great opportunity to create a different phase,’ Wenger told Sky Sports afterwards.

‘What we did was not good enough, we had nothing to lose, we wanted to go for it.’

Still, Arsenal have won just one of their last five Premier League games and remain a point behind Liverpool in the race for an all-important top four spot.

Having gone 3-2 up against the Reds, they really could’ve done with the three points to help them overtake Jurgen Klopp’s side.