Arsenal prepared to offer £35.4M for Manchester United target to improve key area

- Arsenal are said to be weighing up a €40M (£35.4M) move for the ace
- Man United are also reportedly eyeing up a move for the 23-year-old
- Signing will see the Gunners strengthen an area that they’ve been weak in for seasons
- SEE MORE: Alexis Sanchez shook hands on new Arsenal contract before this match made him change his mind
Arsenal are prepared to make a £35.4M move for Juventus and Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani, who is also a target for the Gunners’ rivals Man United.
This is according to Italian news outlet Il Posticipo, a story that was re-reported by the Mirror, who state that the north London side are ready to offer €40M (£35.4M) for the 23-year-old, and that Jose Mourinho’s Man United are also prepared to make an offer for the star.
The area of centre-back is one that Arsene Wenger’s side haven’t been particularly strong in since the days of Sol Campbell, and with the Gunners having to currently to deploy left-back Nacho Monreal in the centre of defence, it seems as if Rugani, should he sign, will fill a hole at the Emirates that has been there for years.
Despite only being a fringe player for the Italian champions so far in his career, Rugani has been impressive when given a chance.
In 54 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, 23-year-old Rugani has been able to contribute four goals and one assists, a decent record for a centre back of his age.
The player has also made his mark on the international stage, as the centre-back has managed to clock up four caps for the Azzuri.
With Rugani’s calmness on the ball and physical presence, it seems like a no brainer for Arsenal to make a move for the Italian international.
MORE: Arsenal transfer news
Should Arsenal and Man United both make moves for Rugani, it’ll be interesting to see who ends up beating to other to the signing of the defender.
COMMENTS