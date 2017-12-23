Arsenal emerge as surprise contenders for £35million Chelsea transfer target

Arsenal have been mentioned as among the contenders for Leonardo Bonucci

Chelsea and Manchester City have been recently linked with the AC Milan star

The Gunners could certainly do with strengthening in defence this season

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders to seal the transfer of unhappy AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, alongside Chelsea and Manchester City.

Don Balon report of Real Madrid’s interest but suggest he’ll be too expensive for them, whilst listing the Gunners as contenders for his signature for the first time.

Bonucci has been one of the best centre-backs in the world in recent years and would be a statement signing by Arsene Wenger if he could pull it off.

Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi looked far from convincing in yesterday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool, and it’s clear signings are needed at the back.

Per Mertesacker will also be retiring at the end of the season, leaving Wenger short of depth in terms of quality options in that position.

Calciomercato recently linked Chelsea and City as the main clubs chasing Bonucci, who has become unsettled at the San Siro after a perceived poor start to life at the club.

Bonucci was a shock summer signing from rivals Juventus in the summer, but he hasn’t fulfilled expectations so far and could already be on the move.

Arsenal fans would certainly love to see them challenging their rivals for big names such as this one, though they probably won’t be holding their breath.