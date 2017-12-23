Burnley 0-3 Spurs player ratings, stats and reaction: Kane moves closer to goalscoring feat as Spurs leapfrog rivals with win

Spurs beat Burnley 3-0 thanks to hat-trick from Harry Kane

England ace now just two goals away from being top scorer for 2017

Mauricio Pochettino’s side now ahead of rivals Arsenal in league table

Spurs had Harry Kane to thank tonight, as the England ace bagged a hat-trick to help his side beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Kane opened the scoring in the first half, as the England international buried a penalty past Tom Pope to put the away side one goal to the good.

Kane then bagged his second of the evening, as the striker was put through by Moussa Sissoko before placing the ball into the net to double his side’s advantage.

The 24-year-old then scored his and Spurs’ third of the match, after the forward strode into the Burnley penalty area before hammering the ball home with his left to secure all three points for Pochettino’s side.

Kane’s third goal was his 53rd of 2017, meaning that he is just two goals off of ending the year as Europe’s top goalscorer, with the win now seeing his side leapfrog rivals Arsenal into fifth place in the Premier League.

Player of the Match

Who else is it going to be?

Kane was the key difference between the two sides today, as the lethal forward scored his seventh hat-trick of 2017 to give his team all three points against Sean Dyche’s side.

Kane showed what he was all about today, as his instinctive movement and lethal finishing saw his side beat a tough Burnley team on their own turf.

This tweets sums up the forward’s display not just this evening, and this year in general.

Harry Kane 7th hat trick of 2017. World class. End of discussion. — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) December 23, 2017

Stat of the Match

It was all about Kane this evening, with Opta tweeting a flurry of stats to show just good Kane has been this year

36 – Harry Kane (36 goals in 35 games during 2017) now shares this Premier League record with Alan Shearer (36 goals in 42 games in 1995). Target. https://t.co/h5Gnq5fFEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

3 – Away goals scored at Turf Moor in the Premier League this season: West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, West Ham United, Newcastle United, Swansea City, Arsenal, Watford & Stoke City combined: 3 goals Harry Kane alone: 3 goals Lethal. pic.twitter.com/gCopPptF0v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

46 – Only Edinson Cavani (50) and Lionel Messi (50) have scored more club goals in Europe’s big five leagues (all comps) in 2017 than Harry Kane (46). Elite. pic.twitter.com/rn7s3udNUY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

Player Ratings

Burnley: Pope 6, Bardsley 6, Long 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6, Gudmundsson 6, Defour 5, Cork 5, Arfield 5, Hendrick 6, Wood 6 / Subs: Wells 6, Barnes 6, Vokes 6

Spurs: Lloris 7, Aurier 7, Sanchez 8, Vertonghen 7, Davies 7, Sissoko 8, Dier 7, Eriksen 7, Alli 7, Son 6, Kane 9.5 / Subs: Llorente 6, Dembele 6, Lamela 6

Reaction

It was all about one man this evening

There aren't enough superlatives to describe Harry Kane anymore. Class of his own. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) December 23, 2017

Harry Kane is gonna end 2017 being the player with the most goals in the calendar year, world class — ? (@ClemenzaGlo) December 23, 2017

Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick for Spurs to give them the 3 points and go above their opponents Burnley & Arsenal too. Kane’s bags 3 to become the joint top scorer in the league, what a player. World class. — Adäm. (@UnitedAdz) December 23, 2017

Harry Kane is world class can’t deny it — ? (@wengerplay) December 23, 2017