Good news for Liverpool and Man United fans, clubs emerge as bookies favourites in race for Barcelona star

Both clubs are reportedly interested in the Spaniard

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund also reportedly keen on the player

Bookies Betstars have made Liverpool and Man United the two most likely destinations for the player

Man United and Liverpool fans have been dealt some good news in their sides’ reported pursuit in Barcelona star Sergi Roberto, after bookmakers Betstars made the two sides favourites to land the 25-year-old.

This is reported by the Daily Star, who state that both Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho’s sides are interested in signing the Barca ace in January according to Betstars Director of Trading Ian Marmion.

Marmion stated that “Manchester United are available at 3/1 to bring in Roberto next month, with Liverpool just behind at 4/1.”

He then also went on to add “Borussia Dortmund are also linked with a move for the Spaniard in January, the five-time Bundesliga champions are at 6/1 to sign Roberto next month. Chelsea make up the list of contenders for Roberto’s signature and are at 12/1 to bring him to Stamford Bridge.”

Since making his first team debut for Ernesto Valverde’s side in the 2010/11 season, Roberto has impressed fans and critics with his performances for the Spanish giants.

The player has been deployed in almost every position on the pitch for the Blaugrana, with Roberto most often played as either as a central midfielder or a right-back, two positions the player is more than capable of performing in.

The Spanish international’s calmness and ability to run forward with the ball has seen some Barca fans label the Spaniard as one of their most able players.

So far for Barcelona, Roberto has been able to make 173 appearances, with the player scoring seven and assisting 22 times during that time frame.

Roberto is often a man for the big occasions, as the midfielder not only played a big part in Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in April, but also scored the winner in his side’s dramatic 6-5 win over PSG in the Champions League last season.

Following this news, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool and United end up going head-to-head in the race for Barca’s Roberto.