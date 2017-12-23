Good news for Liverpool in Reds’ pursuit of Dutch ace as club president says side won’t get in way of transfer

Player is out of contract with Italian side in the summer

Club president has given Jurgen Klopp’s side a boost in their pursuit of the player

President Claudio Lotito has insisted that “people come and go but Lazio remains”

SEE MORE: Bad news for Arsenal and Liverpool, clubs suffer potential setback in January pursuit of £90M-rated ace

Liverpool have been given some good news in their reported pursuit of Lazio and Netherlands defends Stefan De Vrij, after Lazio club president Claudio Lotiti said that the club will allow the player to leave should he want to.

This is according to the Sun, who state that Lotiti said that “we have always said that people come and go but Lazio remains. As a club we have always behaved very well towards the players and we’ll see what the players choose.” implying that the club won’t be forcing De Vrij to stay in Italy should he desire a move.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old according to the Mirror, so this news should be music to the ears for the Reds boss.

Since moving to Italy from Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer of 2014, De Vrij has impressed fans with his level of performance for the Italian giants.

In 91 appearances for the Rome-based side so far, the Netherlands international has been able to contribute a total of six goals and four assists, a decent return for a centre-back.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has put in some solid performances for Simone Inzaghi’s side, as the defender has scored three times in 16 league appearances so far.

The centre-back has also managed to contribute considerably for the Dutch national team as well, as De Vrij has made 33 appearances for the Oranje, scoring three goals in that time period.

MORE: Liverpool transfer news

Should Lotito’s words be true, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool and boss Klopp can secure the signing of De Vrij sometime in the near future.